Watch CBS News
Local News

Workers robbed at gunpoint while loading food truck in Brighton Park

/ CBS Chicago

Workers robbed while loading food truck in Brighton Park
Workers robbed while loading food truck in Brighton Park 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Workers loading up food trucks were robbed in the Brighton Park neighborhood. 

CBS 2 talked with the Pablo's Tacos workers. They said they were loading food into the truck around 4:30 a.m., in the 4100 block of South Archer, when a white Jeep Cherokee pulled up. 

A worker said the offender pulled out a gun. One of the victims gave the offender $200. 

Two offenders stole items from inside the vehicle. 

Police said the same offenders then entered a business at the same location and robbed two more people at gunpoint. 

No injuries were reported. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on October 25, 2022 / 11:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.