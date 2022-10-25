Workers robbed at gunpoint while loading food truck in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Workers loading up food trucks were robbed in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
CBS 2 talked with the Pablo's Tacos workers. They said they were loading food into the truck around 4:30 a.m., in the 4100 block of South Archer, when a white Jeep Cherokee pulled up.
A worker said the offender pulled out a gun. One of the victims gave the offender $200.
Two offenders stole items from inside the vehicle.
Police said the same offenders then entered a business at the same location and robbed two more people at gunpoint.
No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating.
