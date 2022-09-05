Watch CBS News
WOOGMS Labor Day Parade marching through Lakeview

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

WOOGMS Labor Day Parade kicks off in Lakeview
WOOGMS Labor Day Parade kicks off in Lakeview 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lakeview is celebrating Labor Day with the annual WOOGMS Parade, one of the city's unique holiday traditions.

The WOOGMS Parade – an annual tradition on both Memorial Day and Labor Day – has one rule: if you show up, you must march.

The parade kicks off at the corner of Wellington and Pine Grove avenues, and will march to the Lakefront.

Marchers are encouraged to bring pets, bikes, scooters, and strollers. The Jesse White Tumblers will perform at the parade.

The "Wellington Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society" marchers are celebrating their 60th annual Labor Day parade.

The fun event also happens on Memorial Day every year.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 11:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

