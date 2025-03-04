1 dead after car hits tree and bursts into flames in Woodstock, Illinois

One person was killed Monday evening in a fiery crash in Woodstock, Illinois.

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District officials said, shortly after 4:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of a crash and vehicle fire in the 8200 block of Mason Hill Road.

A vehicle had hit a tree and burst into flames. As firefighters were putting out the fire, the car's gas tank exploded.

Once the fire was out, firefighters found one person dead inside the car.

The victim's name, age, and gender have not been released. The McHenry County Sheriff's office was investigating the cause of the crash.