2 dead after car crashes into home in south Chicago suburb

2 dead after car crashes into home in south Chicago suburb

2 dead after car crashes into home in south Chicago suburb

Two people are dead after a car crashed into a home in southwest suburban Woodridge on Sunday night.

According to the Woodridge Fire Department, two victims were removed from the car, in the 2400 block of Kildeer Street, and taken to the DuPage Coroner.

The crash was captured on a neighbor's Ring camera. The video shows a big flash and then a large cloud of smoke.

Multiple neighbors reported hearing a loud crash.

"We heard a couple of loud booms, we first thought it was someone blowing fireworks in the neighborhood and then we heard another boom about probably 20 seconds later," Jason

Another neighbor said they thought someone set off fireworks.

While the extent of the damage is unknown at this time, parts of the home were charred and heavily damaged.

Woodridge police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.