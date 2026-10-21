Woodie's Flat in Old Town has Malort wings in October

Chicago sports bar Woodie's Flat has a new wing flavor through the end of October, featuring Chicago's most well-known, and hotly debated spirit: Malort.

The Old Town bar, which just won Best Overall Wings at Chicago's Wing Out for the fourth consecutive year, said their sauce blends a classic BBQ sauce with Malort for a "bold, unexpected" flavor.

The bar's wings are smaller than some other bars – by design, they say, as they get a juicier cook that way – and are smoked over hickory and applewood for about two hours, coated in a signature spice rub, then double-fried.

The Malort BBQ wings are the latest in the bar's Sauce of the Month series and will be available through Oct. 31.