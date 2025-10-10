Women arrested by ICE in front of Chicago elementary school, accused of stalking agents

Two women were arrested by ICE agents on Friday in front of a Chicago elementary school near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus on the West Side.

Several officers, some of them wearing face coverings, forcibly removed one woman from her car.

The arrest was caught on video, and you can hear the woman say, "They do not have a warrant. They forcefully opened the door."

There was also another woman in the car.

The Department of Homeland Security accused the two women of stalking an ICE vehicle and trying to impede another targeted operation before pulling over in front of the school and resisting arrest.

DHS did not provide the women's names, or say if they face any federal charges.