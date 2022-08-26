Woman's stolen Kia in Chicago garage the latest victim of viral TikTok trend

CHICAGO (CBS) – Imagine leaving your car in a parking garage only to find it days later in a tow yard with the inside torn apart.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to the car owner who's understandably frustrated and not just with the thief who took her car.

When all of this happened, the victim, Hannah McCarthy did what anyone would do. She wanted to look for surveillance video.

But when she looked inside the garage, she found not a single camera.

She reached out to management who still has not gotten back to her. CBS 2 found the manager on scene. Off camera, he said there are no plans to install any cameras in the lot.

"I was in total panic," McCarthy said. "I also then thought I was crazy because I thought, 'Did I not park it there?' but I was sure I parked it there."

McCarthy's Kia was stolen. When she found it days later, it was absolutely trashed in a tow lot far away from the Lakeview garage.

"I thought I was OK because I'm in a garage and there's a gate to get in and out," McCarthy said.

The SP Plus Parking Garage was no match for a vital TikTok challenge to swipe Kias and Hyndais nationwide.

In Chicago alone, the Cook County Sheriff's Department said 750 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been reported stolen between July 1 and Aug. 18.

Last year during the same period: 88. That's a 752% increase.

"I'm assuming the thieves saw the TikTok trend and I think that's how it was stolen with a USB cable," McCarthy said.

CBS 2 visited a longtime mechanic and Kia expert and showed him the video.

"So they're able to put anything in there and start it right up," said Nabor Romo, the operations manager at Logan Square Auto.

The TikTok trend appeared to be the confirmed culprit.

"A lot of these vehicles don't have an actual immobilizer system that prevents the vehicle from being started without a key," Romo added.

Kia and Hyndai said as much as well, but CBS 2 found without that system, there's still a way to secure your car.

It would cost $50 to $60 to prevent theft, Romo said.

"Getting a steering lock around the wheel," Romo said.

Drivers can also have an immobilizer installed so their car doesn't start without a key, still less costly than the damage, and frustration McCarthy is dealing with.

"Reality is your paying to park in a parking garage where the company doesn't care about the safety of your car," she said.

And on top of all this, McCarthy also had her I-Pass taken from inside the car. Her plates are also missing.

When she recovered her car, it had a parking ticket. With the maintenance fees, and paying for this parking lot, she has to deal with those other issues.