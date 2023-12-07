Woman struck, killed by SUV on Near North Side, police say

Woman, 56, killed after being struck by SUV in River North

Woman, 56, killed after being struck by SUV in River North

Woman, 56, killed after being struck by SUV in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 56-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a car in the River North neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police officers responded to the 300 block of North State Street for an auto accident.

Initial reports say the driver of a white SUV, a 40-year-old woman, lost control of her car before jumping a curb and hitting the victim who was on the sidewalk.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Citations are pending.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.