Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck, killed by SUV on Near North Side, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Woman, 56, killed after being struck by SUV in River North
Woman, 56, killed after being struck by SUV in River North 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 56-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a car in the River North neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police officers responded to the 300 block of North State Street for an auto accident.

Initial reports say the driver of a white SUV, a 40-year-old woman, lost control of her car before jumping a curb and hitting the victim who was on the sidewalk.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Citations are pending.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 8:38 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.