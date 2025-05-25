Woman, 84, struck and killed in crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

A tragic crash this weekend left an 84-year-old woman dead on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of South Archer Avenue, near 53rd Place, in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

Police said a silver vehicle was headed northeast on Archer Avenue and tried to make a left turn, only to be struck by a gray sedan headed southwest.

The impact sent the silver car into Maria Ochoa Flores, 84, who was crossing the street. Bystanders rushed to help, but Flores later died at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The 26-year-old man driving the silver car, the 63-year-old man driving the gray car, and their respective passengers were not injured, police said.

The driver of the silver car was cited. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.