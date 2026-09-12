Woman stabbed while trying to break up fight on West Side

A 31-year-old woman was injured after being stabbed while attempting to stop a fight on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Adams Street in the South Austin neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the woman was outside of a residence with a group of people when she tried to break up a fight and was stabbed in the right arm with a sharp object. Police say the woman did not see who stabbed her.

She self-transported to Loretto Hospital and then was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as of Saturday.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.