Woman stabbed to death in Edgewater, person of interest being questioned

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were questioning a person of interest after a woman was stabbed to death Thursday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Police said a 51-year-old woman suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest shortly before 11 a.m. in the 6100 block of North Winthrop Avenue, but circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately available.

The woman was taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest in the stabbing.