Woman, 27, stabbed during fight inside Near South Side residence, CPD says

A 27-year-old woman is recovering after being stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning on the city's Near South Side.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police said the woman was inside the residence when another woman she knew approached her, and a fight ensued.

Police said the other woman then pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Police did not say if anyone is in custody.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.