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Woman, 27, stabbed during fight inside Near South Side residence, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A 27-year-old woman is recovering after being stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning on the city's Near South Side.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police said the woman was inside the residence when another woman she knew approached her, and a fight ensued.

Police said the other woman then pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Police did not say if anyone is in custody.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

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