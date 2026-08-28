Woman, 67, shot in Roseland after son went to confront men breaking into her car

A 67-year-old woman is hospitalized after she was shot in the leg outside her home in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood early Friday morning, police said.

Police sources said the victim's son saw two men breaking into his mother's car, which was parked outside her home in the 9300-block of South Stewart around 5:45 a.m.

The sources said when the son opened the door to their home to confront the men, one of them started shooting at him. His mother was struck in the left leg. She was taken to Christ Hospital where her condition is reported to be stable.

An officer on scene described the suspects to dispatch as two males, one in a black hoodie and green sweatpants, and the other in a black hoodie, black pants, a skullcap or hat and with a gray or green bookbag.

Police said the two men ran from the scene. No one is in custody and an investigation is ongoing.