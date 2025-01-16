Woman shot, killed on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 35-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the Portage Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said just before 5 a.m., the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5800 block of West Newport Avenue.

She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting happened inside or outside the victim's home. Neighbors said the woman lived in the home with her three children.

"In the morning, I hear screaming, and my wife woke up, and we listened the sound of the alarm. I thought it was the Fire Department, and I tell my wife 'Go to sleep,'" neighbor Louis Vera said. "I never thought it was a murder."

Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th) said she reached out to the captain of the local police district and confirmed the shooting the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

Police said they were speaking to a person of interest.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.