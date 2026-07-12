Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman shot in face, suspected shooter holds police in standoff in Munster, Indiana

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A suspected shooter held police in a standoff in Munster, Indiana, this weekend woman was shot in the face in a domestic incident, police said Sunday.

At 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Munster police were called to the 9300 block of Chestnut Lane, where they found a woman with a facial gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspected shooter remained inside of the home, leading to a standoff with Northwest Regional SWAT. Following negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The case remained under investigation Sunday afternoon, and police said there was no threat to the public.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue