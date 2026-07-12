Woman shot in face, suspected shooter holds police in standoff in Munster, Indiana

A suspected shooter held police in a standoff in Munster, Indiana, this weekend woman was shot in the face in a domestic incident, police said Sunday.

At 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Munster police were called to the 9300 block of Chestnut Lane, where they found a woman with a facial gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspected shooter remained inside of the home, leading to a standoff with Northwest Regional SWAT. Following negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The case remained under investigation Sunday afternoon, and police said there was no threat to the public.