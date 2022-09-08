Watch CBS News
Woman sexually assaulted in Albany Park home

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was sexually assaulted as she was lying in bed, after someone broke in through her back door in Albany Park, police said.

Police said the 46-year-old woman told investigators she was lying down in her bed around 11 a.m. at her home near Ainslie and Lawndale, when someone broke the window of her back door, reached in, and unlocked the door, then came into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The attacker then stole her personal property.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 4:37 PM

