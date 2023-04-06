Dog taken from woman at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint for her dog on the city's South Side Wednesday night.

Chicago police said around 7:20 p.m., a 39-year-old woman related to officers she was outside, in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood, when a gray SUV - possibly a Jeep - approached her.

Three unknown men exited the vehicle, displayed handguns, and grabbed the victim's dog – a gray Corso, police said.

The suspects got back into the SUV and fled westbound.

The victim was not injured. No arrests were made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.