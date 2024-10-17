Woman robbed after fight with several people outside fast food restaurant in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was robbed while leaving a fast food restaurant in The Loop Wednesday night.

Police said the chaotic scene started in the 100 block of North State Street outside of Chick-fil-A around 9:20 a.m. A 35-year-old woman was leaving the restaurant when she got into a fight with several people.

Police said the offenders knocked her to the ground, robbed her, and ran away. She suffered minor injuries.

Police took two people of interest into custody.