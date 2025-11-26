Woman killed, man in custody after crash in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

A woman was killed and a man was injured — and taken into custody — in a crash early Wednesday morning in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 1:07 a.m., police were called to the 3700 block of West North Avenue after a blue sedan jumped the curb and hit a raised barrier.

A witness reported seeing the car speeding while trying to make a turn, police said.

A 41-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car suffered trauma to the body, and was pronounced dead soon afterward at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

The 43-year-old man who was driving the car suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said. He was also taken into police custody with charges pending, police said.