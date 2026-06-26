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Woman killed in Humboldt Park shooting at Chicago and Homan, police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Chicago police said a woman was killed in a shooting in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 3400 block of W. Chicago Avenue around 3:35 p.m. in response to the shooting.

They said two women, aged 27 and 36, got into a physical fight at that location. During the fight, the 27-year-old pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The 36-year-old was struck multiple times in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she died, police said.

The 27-year-old woman was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, CPD said. An investigation by Area Four detectives is ongoing. No charges have yet been announced. 

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