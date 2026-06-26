Woman killed in Humboldt Park shooting at Chicago and Homan, police say

Chicago police said a woman was killed in a shooting in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 3400 block of W. Chicago Avenue around 3:35 p.m. in response to the shooting.

They said two women, aged 27 and 36, got into a physical fight at that location. During the fight, the 27-year-old pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The 36-year-old was struck multiple times in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she died, police said.

The 27-year-old woman was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, CPD said. An investigation by Area Four detectives is ongoing. No charges have yet been announced.