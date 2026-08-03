Woman killed in hit-and-run on Illinois 394 in Chicago's south suburbs

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Illinois Route 394 in Chicago's south suburbs overnight Sunday into Monday.

At 12:01 a.m., the woman was walking on southbound Route 394, also known as the Calumet Expressway, at Joe Orr Road in Lynwood, Illinois State Police said.

The woman was hit by a vehicle and was taken to an area hospital, where she died, state police said.

Investigators have not said why the woman was walking on the interstate. A truck was seen towing another vehicle away from the scene, suggesting it may have been car trouble.

The road was back open during the morning rush after state police investigated for several hours.