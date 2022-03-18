Woman of about 70 killed in apparent hit-and-run in Belmont Central

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the Belmont Central community Thursday night.

At 8:07 p.m., police were called to the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue and found a woman of about 70 lying unresponsive on the street.

The woman appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that was no longer at the scene, police said.

She suffered head and body trauma and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Five detectives are investigating.