Watch CBS News

Woman in critical condition, firefighter injured after fire in Gresham

/ CBS Chicago

Woman in critical condition, firefighter injured after fire in Gresham 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman is in critical condition after a fire in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. 

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out at a townhouse at 1120 W. 87th St. just after 4:20 a.m.

The woman was taken to  Little Company of Mary Medical Center in critical condition. 

CFD said a firefighter was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

First published on May 3, 2022 / 6:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.