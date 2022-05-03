Woman in critical condition, firefighter injured after fire in Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman is in critical condition after a fire in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.
The Chicago Fire Department said the fire broke out at a townhouse at 1120 W. 87th St. just after 4:20 a.m.
The woman was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in critical condition.
CFD said a firefighter was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
