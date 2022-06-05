Woman hospitalized after striking CTA bus on city's East Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is hospitalized with multiple injuries after crashing into a CTA bus on the city's East Side Saturday night.
Police said around 9 p.m., the woman, 26, was driving southbound on Torrence Avenue when she struck the left side of the bus that was exiting a terminal.
She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
