Woman hospitalized after arm gets stuck in machine near Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was rushed to the hospital after her arm became stuck in a machine near Little Village Tuesday morning.
Police said the 24-year-old woman was injured while 4400 block of West 35th Place and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with injuries to her right arm.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.