Woman hit, killed by FedEx truck in Hometown, police say

HOMETOWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a FedEx truck Wednesday in southwest suburban Hometown.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of a Walgreens at 87th Street and Cicero Avenue, a Hometown police commander said at the scene.

Police tape was seen around the truck following the accident.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on March 30, 2022 / 8:48 PM

