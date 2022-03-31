Woman hit, killed by FedEx truck in Hometown, police say
HOMETOWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a FedEx truck Wednesday in southwest suburban Hometown.
The accident happened around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of a Walgreens at 87th Street and Cicero Avenue, a Hometown police commander said at the scene.
Police tape was seen around the truck following the accident.
Further details were not immediately available.
