Woman hit in head, carjacked in South Loop

3 men in black Jeep steal car & more from woman in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was hit in the head and carjacked early Monday morning in the South Loop.

Police said, around 3:35 a.m., a 48-year-old woman was standing outside with a friend in the 700 block of South Wells Street, when a black Jeep approached, and three men got out and demanded their property.

One of the carjackers hit the woman in the back of the head, and the group stole her Chrysler 300, along with personal property from both victims.

No one was in custody Monday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating.