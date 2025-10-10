Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 80, hit by car, critically injured in Buffalo Grove, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

An 80-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit by a car Friday morning in Buffalo Grove in Chicago's northern suburbs.

Police said, around 11:55 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Dundee Road at Lake Boulevard.

An 80-year-old woman from Wheeling had been hit by a car, and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit her was not hurt and was cooperating with the investigation.

Dundee Road has been closed between Buffalo Grove Road and Lake Boulevard as police investigate the cause of the crash.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue