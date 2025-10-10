Woman, 80, hit by car, critically injured in Buffalo Grove, Illinois

An 80-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit by a car Friday morning in Buffalo Grove in Chicago's northern suburbs.

Police said, around 11:55 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Dundee Road at Lake Boulevard.

An 80-year-old woman from Wheeling had been hit by a car, and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit her was not hurt and was cooperating with the investigation.

Dundee Road has been closed between Buffalo Grove Road and Lake Boulevard as police investigate the cause of the crash.