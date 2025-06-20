Woman gives birth on Route 53 off ramp in Palatine, fire officials say

A woman gave birth by the side of the road in Palatine Friday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a call for a medical incident involving a mother giving birth on the ramp from Illinois Route 53 south to Palatine Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Palatine fire officials said paramedics and firefighters responded to the same call, and found out on their way there that the woman had given birth. When paramedics arrived, fire officials said they found the baby crying and healthy, with no obvious complications.

The EMTs clamped and cut the cord, then took the woman and baby into an ambulance where they comforted and cared for them before taking them to Northwest Community Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Fire officials said the woman was being driven to the hospital for some other complaints when she began delivering her baby.

Illinois State Police said both mom and baby are doing well. They have not been identified.

The ramp was closed for a time as paramedics and police responded, but has subsequently reopened.