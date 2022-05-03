Woman found shot to death in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was found shot and killed in an Edgewater neighborhood residence Monday afternoon.

At 1:22 p.m., the unidentified woman was found unresponsive in a unit in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one was in custody late Monday, and no further details were available. Area Three detectives are investigating.