Woman found dead near Schamburg, Illinois shopping center, man in custody

A woman was found dead near a shopping center in Schaumburg, Illinois early Tuesday, and a man was taken into police custody.

Around 5:25 a.m., Schaumburg police were called to the 100 block of South Roselle Road. They found a woman dead at the scene.

Police said a man was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation so far indicates that the incident was domestic, and the man and woman knew each other.

Police said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public. But there was a large police presence at the scene, and alternate routes were advised.