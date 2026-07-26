Woman fatally hit by Metra UP-NW train near Palatine station, spokesperson says

Palatine and Metra police are investigating after a woman was fatally hit by a Metra Union Pacific Northwest train on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near the 100 block of West Wood Street.

A spokesperson for Metra said an inbound 720 train hit the victim at the crossing at Smith and Wood Streets, adjacent to the Palatine station.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was not released as of Sunday night.

North Smith Street between West Wood Street and West Wilson Street was closed for investigation but has since reopened. Outbound train traffic resumed around 4:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the involved train was annulled and passengers were accommodated on the next inbound train.