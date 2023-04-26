Woman extricated after wrong-way crash in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were injured, and one of them was taken to the hospital, in a crash in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.

The Antioch police and fire departments were called to Route 59 and Bowles Road for the accident at 3:40 p.m.

Police said a white Kia headed south on Route 59 crossed the center line of traffic and hit a northbound Ford F-250 pickup truck head-on.

The diver of the Kia – an 83-year-old woman from Antioch – was trapped in her car and had to be extricated. She was taken to an area hospital by Flight For Life helicopter, police said.

The driver of the Ford F-250 – a 58-year-old resident of Lake Villa, suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.

Route 59 was shut down for about four hours between Bowles Street and Heron Drive.