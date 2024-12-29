Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after being ejected from SUV during crash on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 32-year-old woman was killed after being ejected from a car during a crash early Sunday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Chicago police said the victim was driving a Hyundai SUV heading westbound on Garfield at a high rate of speed when she hit a median and then a tree before being ejected from the vehicle.

Fire crews took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. Her identity was not released.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.