Woman dies after being ejected from SUV during crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 32-year-old woman was killed after being ejected from a car during a crash early Sunday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Chicago police said the victim was driving a Hyundai SUV heading westbound on Garfield at a high rate of speed when she hit a median and then a tree before being ejected from the vehicle.

Fire crews took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. Her identity was not released.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.