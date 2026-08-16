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Woman dead after shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

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A woman was killed in a shooting on Chicago's Near West Side early Sunday morning.

At 3:43 a.m., the 38-year-old woman was standing in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, near Throop Street in the old area of the ABLA Homes public housing development, when she got into a quarrel with another person, police said.

The quarrel became physical, and the second person pulled gun and shot the woman, police said.

The woman was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she was pronounced dead.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating Sunday morning.

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