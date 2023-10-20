Woman critically hurt in suburban Chicago apartment fire

OAK PARK (CBS) -- A woman was critically injured, and 11 others were forced from their residences after an apartment fire Friday in Oak Park.

Porches burning overnight at an apartment in Oak Park. Oak Park Fire Department

A woman, 69, was found suffering from smoke inhalation and was taken to Loyola Medical Center. The fire occurred in an apartment building in the 200 block of South Maple around 3 a.m.

The fire was contained to the back porch of the building at 234 S. Maple, and seven units were deemed uninhabitable, a spokesman for the village said in an email.

A firefighter sustained a minor hand injury.

Firefighters attack the blaze in Oak Park. Oak Park Fire Department

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who have been displaced.

Oak Park was assisted on scene by River Forest, Forest Park, Cicero, Berwyn, North Riverside, Elmwood Park and Broadview