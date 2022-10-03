Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged with setting fire to her Aurora home to kill man inside

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly set her home in Aurora on fire in an attempt to kill a man inside, police said.

Joanne Burgess, 73, of the 800 block of Taylor Avenue was charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson in connection with the structure fire. The victim had minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital at his request, police said in a news release.

Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aurora's 911 Telecommunications Center received a call of a structure fire at Burgess' address. Aurora police responded and canvassed the area to speak to witnesses.

Detectives later determined a woman intentionally set her home on fire to kill the male victim who was inside.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 12:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.