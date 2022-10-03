Woman charged with setting fire to her Aurora home to kill man inside

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly set her home in Aurora on fire in an attempt to kill a man inside, police said.

Joanne Burgess, 73, of the 800 block of Taylor Avenue was charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson in connection with the structure fire. The victim had minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital at his request, police said in a news release.

Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aurora's 911 Telecommunications Center received a call of a structure fire at Burgess' address. Aurora police responded and canvassed the area to speak to witnesses.

Detectives later determined a woman intentionally set her home on fire to kill the male victim who was inside.