Woman charged with beating, robbing Red Line passenger in March

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with beating and robbing a man on a Red Line train in March.

Police said 19-year-old Tianna Berry was arrested Tuesday near State Street and Roosevelt Road, after she was identified as one of the people who beat and robbed an 18-year-old man on a Red Line train at the Chicago Avenue stop on March 1.

Berry has been charged with one count each of aggravated battery and robbery.

She is due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 9:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

