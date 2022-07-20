Woman charged with beating, robbing Red Line passenger in March
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with beating and robbing a man on a Red Line train in March.
Police said 19-year-old Tianna Berry was arrested Tuesday near State Street and Roosevelt Road, after she was identified as one of the people who beat and robbed an 18-year-old man on a Red Line train at the Chicago Avenue stop on March 1.
Berry has been charged with one count each of aggravated battery and robbery.
She is due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.
