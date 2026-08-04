Woman charged with stabbing man during fight on Chicago's West Side

A woman stood charged Tuesday with stabbing a man during a fight in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood this past weekend.

Sheila Kirkland, 42, was charged with aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, a felony. She was to appear for a detention hearing Tuesday.

Police alleged that at 11:35 p.m. Sunday, Kirkland stabbed a 59-year-old man she knew during a verbal and physical fight in the 700 block of South California Avenue, near Flournoy Street.

During the fight, the man suffered multiple lacerations to the body, police said.

The victim made his way a couple of blocks north on California Avenue to a gas station, where paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Kirkland was taken into police custody, police said.

The video above is from a previous report.