Man stabbed in fight with woman in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood

A man was stabbed late Sunday night in a fight with a woman on Chicago's West Side, police said.

At 11:35 p.m., the 59-year-old man was in a verbal and physical fight with a woman he knew in the 700 block of South California Avenue, near Flournoy Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

During the fight, the man suffered multiple lacerations to the body, police said.

The victim made his way a couple of blocks north on California Avenue to a gas station, where paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The woman was taken into police custody, police said.

Charges were pending early Monday.