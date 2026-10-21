Woman charged with shoving 73-year-old man off CTA bus in downtown Chicago

A woman has been charged with attacking a 73-year-old man as he was getting off a CTA bus earlier this month in downtown Chicago.

Charne Sisson, 34, of Homewood, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery.

Police said, around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, she shoved a 73-year-old man onto the ground as he was getting off a CTA bus near Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street. The victim suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Court records show Sisson has been arrested multiple times for hitting people, and has been convicted twice. In one case, she served a 20-day sentence in Cook County Jail.

In this case, a judge has ordered her to be held at Cook County Jail while she awaits trial. She's due back in court on Tuesday.