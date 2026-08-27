Woman charged with hitting teen on bicycle in Oswego, Illinois, and driving off

A Chicago woman was arrested this week on charges that she hit a bicyclist with her car in Oswego, Illinois, and drove away.

Around 12:07 a.m. Wednesday morning, Oswego police were called to Route 31 and Washington Street for a report of a bicyclist hit by a car.

The driver had reportedly left the scene and had last been seen heading north on Route 31, police said.

Around 20 minutes after the crash, Kendall County sheriff's deputies found a car in a parking lot on Harbor Drive that matched witness descriptions of the one involved in the hit-and-run.

Shortly after the car was found, the driver called police herself to report that she had hit someone on a bicycle, police said.

The woman, Jasmine Smith, 36, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.

The bicyclist, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center and later transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said. Her condition was unknown.

Smith was set to appear in court on Oct. 6.