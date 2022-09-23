Watch CBS News
Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County

/ CBS Chicago

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July.

Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday.

ISP troopers responded to investigate a single vehicle rollover traffic crash on July 2 around 3:51 a.m. on Interstate 355 southbound near Milepost 6.75, in Lockport.

Harris and two passengers were transported to a local-area hospital with injuries. A woman riding in the car died from her injuries. The other passenger was also critically injured.  

Harris was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence causing death with a blood alcohol content over 0.08, aggravated driving under the influence causing death, and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm.

A warrant was issued for Harris with a $50,000 bond. She was processed on the warrant and transported to Will County jail Thursday where she posted bond and was released.

No further information was immediately available.

