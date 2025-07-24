Watch CBS News
Woman charged with DUI after crashing into Moose Lodge in Wauconda, Illinois

A woman was charged with driving drunk Thursday evening after police said she crashed into the Moose Lodge in Wauconda, Illinois north of Chicago.

Wauconda police said Jamie Spratt, 47, was backing out of a parking space in a white Lincoln Navigator in the Wauconda municipal lot when she reported that her gas pedal got stuck, police said. Her 13-year-old daughter was with her in the car, police said.

The car first hit a black Jeep Renegade and then a white Honda CrossTour, which were both parked and unoccupied, police said.

Spratt then crashed backward into the north side of the Moose Lodge, causing significant structural damage, police said.

moose-lodge.jpg
Wauconda Police

One woman inside the Moose Lodge, a local unit of the Loyal Order of the Moose fraternal and service organization, suffered minor injuries and declined medical transport, police said.

Spratt's daughter was uninjured.

Police later found Spratt had a blood alcohol level of 0.185 — above the legal limit of 0.08.

She was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and child endangerment, and also cited for having an uninsured vehicle, improper backing, illegal transportation of alcohol.

Spratt was released from custody and will be back in court Aug. 7 at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan.

