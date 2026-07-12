Woman charged after burglary, standoff in Aurora, Illinois

A woman has been charged after a burglary and standoff in Aurora, Illinois, this weekend.

Aurora police said at 9:14 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of South Edgelawn Avenue for a report of a burglary after a neighbor saw a suspicious person on a residential property.

When officers arrived, they found a home had been broken into, and found a woman inside. The woman refused to come out, prompting a response from the Aurora police Crisis Negotiations and Special Response Team.

"Street was blocked off, tons of cops, and then, yeah, we couldn't get in," said neighbor Reece Wagner

Wagner lives with his family across the street and was among neighbors forced to wait to access their homes as police closed off the area — bringing in the aurora police department's negotiating team and special response team to the scene.

After more than an hour of negotiations, officers took the woman into custody, police said. She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, police said.

"We saw them bringing out the suspect and eventually brought the ambulance over and started treating her. And yeah, about two minutes later they wheeled her off and the scene was clear about an hour later," Wagner said.

The woman, Kendra Presley, 28, of Country Club Hills, has been charged with residential burglary and theft through unauthorized control over property, both felonies, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property and criminal trespass, police said.