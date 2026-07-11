Woman in custody after breaking into home in Aurora, Illinois, police say

A woman was taken into custody, accused of breaking into a home in Aurora, Illinois, on Saturday morning.

Aurora Police said around 9:14 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South Edgelawn Drive for a report of a residential burglary after a neighbor reported what they described as a suspicious person on the property.

Arriving officers found evidence of forced entry at the home and encountered a woman inside the residence who refused to come out.

"Street was blocked off, tons of cops, and then, yeah, we couldn't get in," said neighbor Reece Wagner

Wagner lives with his family across the street and was among neighbors forced to wait to access their homes as police closed off the area—bringing in the aurora police department's negotiating team and special response team to the scene.

"Scary, scary to say the least," he said.

Police said officers secured the area and members of the department's negotiating team and Special Response Team responded to the scene. After more than an hour of negotiations, officers took the woman into custody without further incident and she was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

"We saw them bringing out the suspect and eventually brought the ambulance over and started treating her. And yeah, about two minutes later they wheeled her off and the scene was clear about an hour later," Wagner said.

The homeowners were not home at the time, but spotted the woman on their doorbell camera. There were no injuries to officers or anyone in the area.

Neighbors like Wagner say the incident highlights the importance of home security.

"It's scary that it can happen here and anywhere really," he said.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.