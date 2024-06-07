Watch CBS News
Woman charged with attempted murder in Chicago West Side hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 30-year-old woman was charged after hitting another woman with a car during an argument in the South Austin neighborhood back in March.

Jacinda McDaniel, 30, was arrested by Chicago police officers on Thursday in the 400 block of North Central Avenue. She was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

McDaniel was identified as the suspect who, on March 22, around 9:12 a.m., got into a car and hit the 34-year-old victim in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with unknown injuries. Police said the two were arguing prior to the crash.

McDaniel was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

She was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 10:34 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

