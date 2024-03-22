Woman critically hurt after being hit with car during argument on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 34-year-old woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car on the city's West Side Friday morning.

Chicago police said the woman was arguing with a known offender around 9:12 a.m. in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, who then entered a car and struck the victim.

The offender fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with unknown injuries.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.