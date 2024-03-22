Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman critically hurt after being hit with car during argument on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 34-year-old woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car on the city's West Side Friday morning.

Chicago police said the woman was arguing with a known offender around 9:12 a.m. in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, who then entered a car and struck the victim.

The offender fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police. 

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with unknown injuries.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 12:07 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.