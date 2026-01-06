Woman launches own investigation into South Side post office after mail goes missing

A woman in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood said she is missing important pieces of mail.

She did her own investigation and believes someone at the post office might be stealing it.

Each day, when Mone't Austin goes to her mailbox, she finds the pieces of mail no one wants, not the vital information she needs.

Austin has informed delivery with the United States Postal Service.

"If no one knows what it is, it's actually us being able to view and scan our mail via email, so we know what's ahead, whether it's packages coming, whether it's mail coming, stuff like that," she said.

Which is why she knew something was up when she didn't get a government check for $1,000.

Austin said her mail goes through the Jackson Park post office off 61st Street. However, those important pieces of mail, like debit cards, health insurance, and government check never made it to her mailbox.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the USPS on Tuesday night, asking about Austin's case, but has yet to hear back. Austin said the postal police started an investigation after she received a text about a fraudulent charge.

"A few days go by, and I get the text message from the bank stating a fraudulent charge was charged," she said.

Someone made a $114 transaction at a gas station. Someone was using her new debit card.

Her informed delivery shows Beverly Bank and Trust sent it, but Austin never received it. Same with her new health insurance cards.

"What the person doesn't know is that I can see what's pre-scanned and that I can see what's being out for delivery," she said.

Austin said she believes someone with the post office could be collecting all of these pieces of mail.

"They have access to all of our personal information," she said.

She is now working to get identity theft protection.

"I am just going to personally just pick up my mail at the postal service," she said.

And advising others in her community to sign up for their mail or to get it themselves.