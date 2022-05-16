Watch CBS News
Woman attacked, robbed on CTA train in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 27-year-old woman was attacked and robbed on a CTA Red Line train early Monday morning. 

Chicago police said the woman was riding the CTA train, in the 200 block of South State Street around 1:30 a.m., when a group approached her. 

Police said there was a physical altercation and the offenders took the victim's purse. 

The was taken to Northwestern Hospital with cuts and bruises to the face. She is in good condition, police confirmed. 

No arrests have been made.

